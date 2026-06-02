Disney India signs 5 year Bellandur lease for 1.75L sqft
Business
Disney India is moving into a huge new workspace (nearly 1.75 lakh square feet) at RMZ Ecoworld Series 20 in Bellandur, Bengaluru.
The five-year lease kicks off February 1, 2026, and covers across the sixth and seventh floors in the tech-heavy Outer Ring Road area, which is pretty much the hotspot for big companies.
Lease ₹2.01cr deposit ₹12.07cr 15% hikes
Disney will pay about ₹2.01 crore per month (that's ₹115 per sq ft per month), plus a hefty security deposit of approximately ₹12.07 crore to Vismaya Infrastructure Private Limited.
Rent goes up by 15% every three years, showing just how competitive office space is getting in Bengaluru's booming business district.