Disney India signs 5 year Bellandur lease for 1.75L sqft Business Jun 02, 2026

Disney India is moving into a huge new workspace (nearly 1.75 lakh square feet) at RMZ Ecoworld Series 20 in Bellandur, Bengaluru.

The five-year lease kicks off February 1, 2026, and covers across the sixth and seventh floors in the tech-heavy Outer Ring Road area, which is pretty much the hotspot for big companies.