Disney lays off hundreds of employees across theme parks division

The experiences division is a major contributor to Disney's revenue.

In fiscal 2025, it generated $36.2 billion in revenue and accounted for over 56% of the company's total operating income.

Analysts closely monitor attendance at its theme parks, especially among international visitors to the US.

Despite earlier challenges with "international visitation headwinds" at domestic parks, executives said this trend has since "moderated" during the company's most recent earnings call in August.