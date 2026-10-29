Disney lays off hundreds of employees across theme parks division
What's the story
Walt Disney Co. is laying off between 100 and 200 employees from its theme parks division, The Los Angeles Times reported. The decision comes as part of a regular assessment of the division's priorities, investments, and project timelines. The layoffs will affect only the experiences division, which includes Disney's theme parks, cruise line, and Aulani resort and spa in Hawaii. All impacted employees were informed by the end of Wednesday, according to the report.
Financial impact
Experiences division's contribution to Disney's revenue
The experiences division is a major contributor to Disney's revenue.
In fiscal 2025, it generated $36.2 billion in revenue and accounted for over 56% of the company's total operating income.
Analysts closely monitor attendance at its theme parks, especially among international visitors to the US.
Despite earlier challenges with "international visitation headwinds" at domestic parks, executives said this trend has since "moderated" during the company's most recent earnings call in August.
Strategic changes
Layoffs part of broader trend across Disney
The layoffs in Disney's experiences division come as part of a larger trend of cost-cutting across the company.
Earlier this month, the company offered early retirement packages to older workers. However, the latest job cuts are not connected to those earlier reductions.
The moves are part of an effort by new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro to sharpen the company's focus and help it respond faster to changes in the entertainment industry.