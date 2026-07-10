Disney+ president steps down to become Fubo CEO
What's the story
Alisa Bowen, the current president of Disney+, is stepping down from her position to become the CEO of Fubo, the internet TV streaming service that is majority-owned by Disney. The change will take effect today, with Bowen succeeding David Gandler, co-founder and long-time CEO of Fubo. Gandler will also be leaving the Fubo board after his departure as chief executive officer.
Strategic shift
Uncertainty over Bowen's successor at Disney+
Bowen's transition comes after the merger of Hulu + Live TV operations with Fubo, a deal that was finalized last year. Disney now owns a 70% stake in the newly formed company. However, it remains unclear if Disney will appoint a direct successor for Bowen at Disney+. The media giant currently has a unified streaming business led by Joe Earley and Adam Smith as co-presidents of its direct-to-consumer division.
Career highlights
Bowen's extensive experience at Disney
Bowen has been with Disney for nearly a decade, most recently as the president of Disney+. She was also a founding member of Disney's streaming leadership team, where she helped shape the strategy and growth of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Before joining Disney, she held senior roles at News Corp, Dow Jones, and Thomson Reuters.
Board statement
Fubo board chairman Andy Bird lauds her expertise
Andy Bird, chairman of Fubo's board, said Bowen's appointment comes at a key moment in the company's strategic evolution. He emphasized her nearly 30 years of experience in product, digital and operational roles across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Bird said they look forward to leveraging her expertise as Fubo enters its next chapter.
Future plans
Bowen optimistic about leading Fubo's next phase
Expressing her excitement for the new role, Bowen said she looks forward to leading Fubo in its next phase. She emphasized her commitment to refining the company's strategy across sports, news and entertainment while driving growth and profitability. "I look forward to working closely alongside this talented leadership team to strengthen Fubo as an industry leader and create significant value for all of our shareholders," she added.
Departure remarks
Gandler reflects on his departure
Reflecting on his departure, Gandler said it has been an honor to lead Fubo since its inception. He expressed pride in what the team has achieved over the past 11 years and looked forward to the company's continued growth and success in the future. Bowen is also expected to join Fubo's board after approval from the board following its annual meeting of stockholders on July 28.