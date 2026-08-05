Disney reports 7% revenue rise, 'Toy Story 5' boosts merchandise
Disney just reported a 7% jump in revenue this quarter, with Toy Story 5 helping drive merchandise sales, Disney+ engagement and theme-park visitation.
The company made $25.2 billion, just under what Wall Street expected, but still managed to beat profit forecasts, with earnings per share up 28%.
D'Amaro highlights franchise investment strategy
Toy Story 5 didn't just rule the box office: it got more people buying merch, visiting Disney parks, and streaming on Disney+.
CEO Josh D'Amaro highlighted his strategy to invest in franchises like Toy Story to reach audiences outside the box office.
Parks and Experiences revenue climbed to nearly $10 billion as attendance rose. Operating income for the experiences segment rose in part because of a $100 million tariff refund.
Disney-TikTok partnership allows character use
Disney also announced a new partnership with TikTok, letting creators use its characters and scenes in videos.