Disney pays $50M to settle claims it inflated streaming costs

Settlement details

Settlement agreement details

Under the settlement agreement, Disney has agreed to pay a sum of $50 million. Customers who are eligible for a share of the settlement are those who subscribed to YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, DirecTV Now, and/or AT&T TV Now between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2026. "While Disney has not admitted any wrongdoing in the case, it has agreed to 'consider' giving distributors an option to offer subscribers fewer Disney-owned channels for three years following approval of the settlement.