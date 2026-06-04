Disneyland Paris best international outpost has not recouped $4.2 billion
Disneyland Paris is Disney's best-performing international outpost, but it still hasn't made back $4.2 billion of Disney's investment in Disneyland Paris, even after more than 30 years.
The resort pulls in 16 million visitors a year and just opened a massive Frozen-themed expansion at Disney Adventure World, but the financial mountain remains steep.
Disneyland Paris revenue hits $4 billion
Last year, revenue jumped 8.4% to hit $4 billion, and net income tripled to more than $300 million, making Disneyland Paris the best performer outside the US.
Still, decades of losses from expensive construction and tough times (like recessions) have piled up to $3.7 billion.
Disney took full control in 2017 and poured in another $1.7 billion to steady things.
Even with all that effort, only about $2.4 billion has been recovered out of a total investment now at $6.8 billion, so turning things around is still a big challenge for Disney, even as fans keep flocking to the parks every year!