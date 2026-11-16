Dixon to aggressively cut costs, automate component manufacturing
What's the story
Dixon Technologies, a leading electronics manufacturer, is gearing up for aggressive cost-cutting measures in FY28. The company's President and COO Pankaj Sharma revealed this strategy during an interview with Moneycontrol at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. He said that the firm usually aims for annual cost reductions of 7-10%, but with increased automation, these savings could be even more significant.
Investment balance
Striking a balance between cost-cutting and capital expenditure
Sharma emphasized that while automation would help the company reduce production costs further, it would also require additional capital expenditure (capex).
He said, "Once we automate, a lot of cost will come down, but yes, it will increase my capex. So, we have to strike a balance."
The company plans to fund these automation investments mainly through internal earnings instead of taking on more debt.
Cost management
Consistent annual manufacturing cost reductions
Despite the rising wages impacting operating costs, Dixon has consistently targeted annual manufacturing cost reductions of 7-10% across its units.
Sharma said, "You can safely assume in all our units, always the target is bring down the cost between 7 to 10% and we do it year on year."
He hinted that while the target for FY28 would be higher than usual, it would depend on how much automation is implemented.
Market dynamics
Rising component prices and their impact on margins
Sharma also talked about how rising memory-chip prices have increased the value of smartphones manufactured by Dixon.
This has led to higher reported revenues, but not necessarily a proportional increase in manufacturing earnings.
The focus on improving manufacturing efficiency comes as component prices continue to rise, affecting operating margins.
Value addition
Increased domestic value addition in smartphone manufacturing
Sharma said that India's domestic value addition in smartphone manufacturing could rise to 35-40% from the current 22-23%.
This would be possible as manufacturers ramp up local production of key components such as cameras, LCDs, and batteries.
He emphasized that this would significantly increase India's value addition and reduce reliance on imported components.
Manufacturing growth
Expansion in component manufacturing
Dixon is also expanding its footprint in component manufacturing, especially displays and camera modules.
Sharma said the company hopes to start LCD production by November-December 2026.
He added that they plan to double monthly camera-module production from 10 million units to nearly 20 million units as part of their scaling-up efforts.