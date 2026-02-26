DJI is suing the US government over this reason
Business
DJI, the well-known Chinese drone company, is suing the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) after being labeled a national security risk.
This label prevents DJI's new models from receiving FCC equipment authorization, which blocks new devices from entering the US market, though you can still buy their current models.
The case has now landed in a federal appeals court as DJI tries to overturn the decision.
The FCC labeled DJI a national security risk
The FCC put DJI on its "Covered List," which targets tech seen as risky to US security.
While some non-Chinese brands get exceptions, none apply to Chinese firms like DJI.
It's all part of ongoing US efforts to limit certain foreign tech.