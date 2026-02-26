DJI is suing the US government over this reason Business Feb 26, 2026

DJI, the well-known Chinese drone company, is suing the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) after being labeled a national security risk.

This label prevents DJI's new models from receiving FCC equipment authorization, which blocks new devices from entering the US market, though you can still buy their current models.

The case has now landed in a federal appeals court as DJI tries to overturn the decision.