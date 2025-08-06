Next Article
DLF's Q1 profit jumps 19% to ₹766 crore
DLF just posted a strong start to the year, with net profit jumping 19% to ₹766 crore for April-June 2025.
The boost came from higher revenue and steady business, showing DLF is holding its ground in a busy real estate market.
Cash reserves hit ₹7,980 crore
The company's cash reserves hit ₹7,980 crore, and new sales bookings soared 78% to over ₹11,400 crore—proof that buyers are still keen on DLF properties.
Plus, their office spaces are nearly full at 94% occupancy, thanks in part to solid performance from their DLF Cyber City arm.
