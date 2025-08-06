Highway Infrastructure to raise ₹130 crore via IPO

MD Jain says funds will help upgrade their operations

Highway Infra has a hefty order book of ₹666 crore, mostly from engineering projects and toll collections.

In the last financial year, 77% of their revenue came from tolls and 21% from EPC (engineering) work.

Managing Director Arun Kumar Jain says the money raised will help upgrade their EPC operations and toll infrastructure.

As of FY25, they reported a revenue of ₹496 crore and a net profit of ₹22 crore—so they're hoping this IPO gives them an extra boost.

