Highway Infrastructure to raise ₹130 crore via IPO
Highway Infrastructure Ltd is launching its IPO, looking to raise ₹130 crore with shares priced between ₹65 and ₹70.
The plan is to use most of the funds for working capital and general expenses, with a fresh issue of ₹97 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹32 crore.
MD Jain says funds will help upgrade their operations
Highway Infra has a hefty order book of ₹666 crore, mostly from engineering projects and toll collections.
In the last financial year, 77% of their revenue came from tolls and 21% from EPC (engineering) work.
Managing Director Arun Kumar Jain says the money raised will help upgrade their EPC operations and toll infrastructure.
As of FY25, they reported a revenue of ₹496 crore and a net profit of ₹22 crore—so they're hoping this IPO gives them an extra boost.
