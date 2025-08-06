Promoters' stakes at record low: What's happening

More shares are landing with domestic institutional investors (like mutual funds), whose stake hit a record 17.8%. Retail investors have been steadily putting money into mutual funds. Meanwhile, foreign investors' stakes dropped to a 13-year low, and the government has quietly upped its share in public sector companies too.

Why are promoters selling?

Promoters are selling for reasons like cashing out during market highs, paying off debt, or planning for the future.

Experts say these shifts aren't alarming—as long as sales are fair and promoter stakes stay meaningful, it's all part of India's evolving market scene.