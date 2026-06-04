Dognosis dogs detect cancer via breath samples over 90% accurate
Business
Dognosis, a Bengaluru startup, is training dogs to spot cancer just by sniffing breath samples.
These pups can pick up on special compounds linked to cancer, and in a recent study, three dogs independently evaluating each sample nailed it with more than 90% accuracy across seven types, including breast and lung cancers.
Dognosis tested over 1,500 people
The team tested their method with more than 1,500 people from six Karnataka hospitals.
Since most cancers in India are caught late, Dognosis wants to bring quick and affordable screening to places that need it most.
They're mixing dog skills with AI tech and plan bigger trials soon, hoping to launch broadly by early 2027.