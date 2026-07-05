DOJ: Gautam Adani case not linked to $10B investment Business Jul 05, 2026

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has made it clear: dropping charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and seven others had nothing to do with the Adani Group's massive $10 billion investment plans in the United States.

Instead, the DOJ pointed to weak evidence and a lack of US jurisdiction as the main reasons for ending the case.

The original allegations included bribing Indian officials and securities fraud involving American investors.