DOJ sues Lyft in California seeking $53 million for disability discrimination

The US Department of Justice is taking Lyft to court, saying the company unfairly denied rides to people with disabilities, especially those with service animals or mobility devices such as stowable wheelchairs.

The lawsuit, filed in California, asks for $53 million for individuals with disabilities who Lyft allegedly discriminated against and who have submitted complaints to Lyft or the Department of Justice, and pushes Lyft to follow the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by updating its policies.