Dollar Industries founder Dindayal Gupta dies aged 88, Haryana born
Business
Dindayal Gupta, who started Dollar Industries back in 1972, died at 88 of age-related causes.
Originally from Haryana, he moved to Kolkata in the 1960s and built Dollar into a top Indian apparel brand with revenues topping ₹1,700 crore.
Award-winning Gupta's family runs Dollar Industries
Gupta was known for expanding both manufacturing and retail, earning him major industry awards like the Lifetime Achievement award from the West Bengal Hosiery Association.
Today, his wife, four sons, and grandchildren are carrying on his vision, keeping the family business strong and his legacy alive.