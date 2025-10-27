Domestic demand, GST cuts boost India's growth outlook: Finance Ministry

IMF, RBI raise India's growth forecast

Manufacturing and services keep climbing, with steady upward trends visible in Q2 FY26.

The IMF now expects India to grow 6.6% this year, while RBI is even more optimistic at 6.8%.

Inflation has cooled off too: headline inflation was just 1.7% in Q2 (mainly because food prices dropped), with core inflation at 4.6% as of September 2025.