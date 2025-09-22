Domestic investors pour ₹5.3L crore into equities, surpassing 2024 record

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have made a new record in Indian equities this year, surpassing last year's peak. So far in 2025, DIIs such as mutual funds , insurers, banks, and pension systems have net bought equities worth ₹5.3 lakh crore. The figure has already surpassed last year's total of ₹5.22 lakh crore with a quarter of the year still remaining.

Market dynamics Mutual funds lead the charge Mutual funds have been the biggest contributor to this record-breaking figure, accounting for ₹3.65 lakh crore. This surge is supported by monthly SIP flows exceeding ₹25,000 crore and high cash holdings of ₹1.98 lakh crore in August. Insurance companies and pension funds have also contributed over ₹1 lakh crore to this total, with PMSs, AIFs, banks, and others making up the rest.

Performance comparison Indian equities lag behind globally Despite the strong domestic flows, Indian equities have underperformed on the global stage. In dollar terms, Sensex has gained just 2% and Nifty 4% so far this year. This underperformance is attributed to weak earnings and stretched valuations. The sustainability of mutual fund inflows is now being questioned as equity fund inflows fell by 22% in August to ₹33,430 crore from July's record high of ₹42,702 crore.

Market challenges Concerns over rising redemptions and external risks Analysts have flagged rising redemptions from small-cap and thematic funds as investors book profits and divert money into real estate. They also warned that GST rationalization and festive spending could squeeze household savings, limiting fresh allocations to equities. External risks such as the US raising H-1B visa fees and revoking sanction waivers on Iran's Chabahar Port have also weighed on investor mood.