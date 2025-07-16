Domestic vs foreign telecom firms in India
India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is reconsidering how much local content should be required in telecom hardware for government contracts.
Right now, 36 products need to be over 50% made-in-India to qualify.
Global giants like Ericsson and Cisco say it's tough to meet these rules because India doesn't make enough key components locally.
Consultation process open until July 3
The DoT is asking both Indian and foreign companies for feedback, with the consultation process open until July 3, 2025.
Indian firms want stricter rules and credits that reward real local design and innovation—not just assembly—arguing that global players mostly keep profits and intellectual property overseas.
The final decision could shape whether India becomes more self-reliant in tech or stays dependent on foreign know-how as digital infrastructure grows.