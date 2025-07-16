Nasdaq hits record high boosted by NVIDIA's China chip sales

NVIDIA's update boosts semiconductor and S&P tech indices by 1.3%

NVIDIA's update lifted semiconductor and S&P tech indices by 1.3%, putting them at their highest point this year.

But not everything was rosy—while tech soared, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 actually dropped as inflation data showed prices rising faster than expected in June.

Bank stocks were mixed as earnings season kicked off, with Citigroup up but other big banks down, showing investors are still a bit cautious right now.