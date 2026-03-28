Domino's and Dunkin in India conserve gas amid LPG shortage Business Mar 28, 2026

Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts stores in India are feeling the pinch from an LPG (cooking gas) shortage caused by the West Asia conflict.

While a few outlets have been affected, most are still running smoothly for now.

The company is saving on gas where it can and testing out alternatives like electricity and piped natural gas to keep pizzas (and donuts) coming.