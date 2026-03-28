Domino's and Dunkin in India conserve gas amid LPG shortage
Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts stores in India are feeling the pinch from an LPG (cooking gas) shortage caused by the West Asia conflict.
While a few outlets have been affected, most are still running smoothly for now.
The company is saving on gas where it can and testing out alternatives like electricity and piped natural gas to keep pizzas (and donuts) coming.
Restaurants across India face LPG shortages
It is not just Domino's: restaurants across India are dealing with similar LPG supply issues, with some even closing temporarily.
The National Restaurant Association of India has suggested shorter hours and menu tweaks to help businesses get through the crunch.
Meanwhile, Jubilant FoodWorks (the folks behind Domino's and Dunkin') is staying in close touch with suppliers to stay ahead of any bigger disruptions.