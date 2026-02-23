Domino's Pizza posts solid Q4, US same-store sales grow 3.7%
Domino's Pizza just posted a solid Q4, with $1.54 billion in revenue—up 6.4% from last year and beating expectations.
US same-store sales grew 3.7%, helping Domino's stock rise 5% in early trading on February 23, 2026.
CEO Russell Weiner optimistic about more growth ahead
Domino's is grabbing more of the pizza market and rewarding shareholders with a bigger dividend (a 15% increase to the quarterly dividend).
CEO Russell Weiner is optimistic about more growth ahead as the brand keeps expanding both in the US and globally.
Slower growth outside the US
Their value-driven promotions—think value deals and new menu drops—boosted delivery and carryout orders, pushing operating income up 7.3%.
Still, growth outside the US was slower than hoped, mainly because of tougher competition and lower spending in places like Australia and Japan.