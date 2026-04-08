Donald Trump announces 2-week Iran cease-fire easing Indian fuel prices
Business
President Donald Trump announced a two-week cease-fire with Iran, and that's good news for India's energy scene.
With the prospect of traffic resuming through the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil and LPG prices are expected to drop, which takes some pressure off Indian oil companies and could mean cheaper fuel for everyone.
Experts: Resumed supplies ease naphtha shortages
Experts say the resumed supplies should help with immediate shortages, especially for things like naphtha.
While full trade flow might take a while to bounce back, this pause in tensions is seen as a positive sign.
Still, keeping the peace will be key if we want these benefits to last.