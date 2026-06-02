Donald Trump announces 25% to 15% tariff cut through 2027

Tariff 10% for 85% U.S.-made steel/aluminum

The lower tariffs apply to specific agricultural machinery and, for mobile industrial machinery such as bulldozers and forklifts imported from countries covered by US trade agreements.

There's also an extra perk: if foreign-made equipment uses at least 85% U.S.-made steel or aluminum, the tariff drops even further to 10%.

The White House says this is all about strengthening supply chains and supporting key industries in the US.