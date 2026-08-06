Donald Trump confirms talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Business
The US Iran, and Oman are in talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump confirmed the negotiations with Iran and said he'd like to see a deal happen.
As news of the talks spread, oil prices steadied at around $79 a barrel.
Dow posts record close, gold jumps
Global markets took notice: the Dow hit a record close while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped.
Gold jumped 4.3% to its highest price since June.
In Asia, markets were mixed, but India's GIFT Nifty pointed to a positive start.