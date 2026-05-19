Donald Trump drops $10B lawsuit after $1.776B Justice Department fund
Business
Donald Trump just dropped his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, right after the Justice Department revealed a $1.776 billion fund to pay back his allies who say they were treated unfairly.
His original lawsuit was about the IRS failing to stop leaks of his tax returns. One IRS consultant even got five years in prison for leaking them.
Nearly 100 Democrats call settlement self-dealing
The new fund will help out Trump's allies, though Trump himself will not get any cash: just a personal apology.
Nearly 100 Democrats in Congress are calling the settlement "blatant self-dealing," arguing that Trump used dropping his case to secure this payout for his circle.
The White House has not commented yet on all the backlash.