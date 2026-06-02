Donald Trump rolls out copper aluminum iron import rules
Business
Trump just rolled out new rules on some copper, aluminum, and iron imports, hoping to give US manufacturing a lift and pull in more investment.
The update drops tariffs on some agricultural equipment from 25% to 15% and sets a 15% tariff for things like bulldozers and forklifts from countries with trade deals.
Tariff 10% for 85% US metals
There's also a perk for foreign companies: if their equipment is made with at least 85% US steel or aluminum, they could get a lower 10% tariff.
These changes stick around until the end of 2027, all part of an effort to spark quick investment and help rebuild the country's industrial scene.