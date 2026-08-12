Donald Trump sued over $100,000 monthly Truth Social access plan
Business
Donald Trump is in legal trouble after his company announced plans to charge up to $100,000 a month for early access to his posts on Truth Social.
The Intercept Media and Freedom of the Press Foundation have filed a lawsuit, calling the move "extraordinary, corrupt, and unconstitutional."
Critics call Truth API cash grab
Truth API, the pricey new service, aims to let subscribers see Trump's posts before everyone else. Critics say it's an attempt to cash in on his public statements.
Meanwhile, Truth Social has been both a megaphone for Trump and a lightning rod for controversy over Trump Media's plan to sell faster access to Trump's market-moving Truth Social posts.
All this comes as Trump Media faces major financial losses and ongoing legal headaches.