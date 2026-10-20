Donald Trump's Truth Social stock drops to record low $6.40
Business
Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media platform, just hit its lowest stock price ever, dropping over 7.5% in a day to $6.40 a share.
That's a 29% slide over the past month, mostly because fewer people are using the app and the company keeps losing money.
Truth Social traffic down over 30%
Over the past year, its daily traffic has cratered by more than 30%.
To try to fix things, Truth Social branched out into areas like gambling and cryptocurrency, even floated merging with a nuclear fusion company, but none of it has helped bring users or profits back.
Truth Social is still struggling to find its place, with declining traffic, losses, and failed pivots.