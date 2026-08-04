Dormant since 2013 wallet moves 500 bitcoin amid Coldcard hack
Business
A bitcoin wallet that hadn't made a move since 2013 just shifted 500 bitcoins (about $31.3 million) on August 3.
This surprise transfer happened amid a major Coldcard wallet hack, which has already led to $130 million in stolen bitcoin.
Some analysts think the wallet's owner was just playing it safe and moving funds before anything could go wrong.
Decade-old wallets move 935 bitcoin
Since the Coldcard breach, there's been a big spike in old wallets moving their coins: 935 bitcoins from decade-old wallets changed hands on August 3 alone, the most in months.
While some of this activity might be regular account shuffling or market moves, it looks like many users are taking extra steps to keep their crypto secure right now.