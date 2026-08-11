Dow climbs 202 points as U.S.-Iran tensions weigh on markets
Wall Street had a mixed start today, while the Dow climbed 202 points, the Nasdaq slipped, and the S&P 500 stayed flat.
Investors are feeling cautious thanks to ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route, plus some nerves around company earnings.
NVIDIA partners to mobilize over $500B
Iran is making progress with Oman on reopening Hormuz, but isn't ready for direct talks with the US yet.
Trump has pushed back against Iran's demand for war reparations, keeping things complicated.
Meanwhile, oil prices are holding steady at $87 per barrel as talks continue.
On a brighter note for tech fans, NVIDIA shares jumped after it announced a massive partnership with six large asset managers to mobilize more than $500 billion for artificial intelligence infrastructure, a move that's giving markets some optimism even as everyone waits to see what upcoming inflation data means for interest rates.