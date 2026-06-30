Dow closes above 52,000 for 1st time, markets rebound
Business
Big day on Wall Street: The Dow Jones just closed above 52,000 for the first time in history, jumping over 300 points.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also bounced back after a rough week, gaining 1.2% and 2.1%.
Alphabet joins Dow, semiconductors rally
Alphabet (Google's parent company) made its debut on the Dow, replacing Verizon, a major shift from the old-school lineup.
While Alphabet ended its first day up 4%, investors are still cautious about its AI progress and recent talent losses.
Meanwhile, semiconductor stocks staged a strong comeback after last week's slump, giving investors some much-needed relief.