Dow gains 50 points, Nasdaq slips on Middle East worries
Business
Wall Street traded mixed on Tuesday as rising oil prices and worries about Middle East conflict kept investors on edge.
The Dow managed a small gain, but the S&P 500 barely moved and the Nasdaq slipped, showing just how uncertain things felt.
Estee Lauder shares drop 10%
Energy companies were Tuesday's clear winners thanks to that oil price jump.
Meanwhile, Jefferies's stock popped 3% after rumors of a possible buyout by Sumitomo Mitsui.
On the flip side, Estee Lauder shares dropped 10% as its merger talks with Puig Brands hit some bumps.
Barclays still sounded optimistic, raising its S&P 500 target despite all the global drama, and Trump said the United States was talking to the right people in Iran to try to end hostilities.