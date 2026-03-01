Dow gains 50 points, Nasdaq slips on Middle East worries

Estee Lauder shares drop 10%

Energy companies were Tuesday's clear winners thanks to that oil price jump.

Meanwhile, Jefferies's stock popped 3% after rumors of a possible buyout by Sumitomo Mitsui.

On the flip side, Estee Lauder shares dropped 10% as its merger talks with Puig Brands hit some bumps.

Barclays still sounded optimistic, raising its S&P 500 target despite all the global drama, and Trump said the United States was talking to the right people in Iran to try to end hostilities.