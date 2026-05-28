Dow hits record high as healthcare and consumer stocks rally
The Dow Jones hit an all-time high on Wednesday, mostly thanks to strong performances from health care and consumer-focused companies.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq stayed pretty flat as investors took a breather after recent excitement around AI stocks.
Banking shares slipped: JPMorgan Chase dropped after its CEO flagged expenses this year could be $1 billion higher than estimated.
Goldman Sachs raises S&P target 8,000
Consumer brands led the gains, but energy stocks fell as oil prices dropped by 5%.
Tech favorites like NVIDIA and Intel cooled off after their recent highs.
Zscaler tumbled on weak forecasts, and GlobalFoundries slid following news of a big share sale.
On a brighter note, Goldman Sachs just raised its S&P 500 target for 2026 to 8,000, pointing to strong company earnings ahead.
Investors are now watching Thursday's inflation data for clues about what the Fed might do next.