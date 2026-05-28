Dow hits record high as healthcare and consumer stocks rally

Goldman Sachs raises S&P target 8,000

Consumer brands led the gains, but energy stocks fell as oil prices dropped by 5%.

Tech favorites like NVIDIA and Intel cooled off after their recent highs.

Zscaler tumbled on weak forecasts, and GlobalFoundries slid following news of a big share sale.

On a brighter note, Goldman Sachs just raised its S&P 500 target for 2026 to 8,000, pointing to strong company earnings ahead.

Investors are now watching Thursday's inflation data for clues about what the Fed might do next.