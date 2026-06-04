Dow jumps more than 700 points as semiconductors drag markets Business Jun 04, 2026

Thursday was a mixed bag for US stocks. The Dow surged more than 700 points (1.5%), but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped, thanks mostly to a sharp drop in semiconductor shares.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF fell more than 3%, while Arm Holdings and Micron Technology lost more than 6% each.