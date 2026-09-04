Dow over 600 points after Fed Governor Christopher Waller remarks

Waller made it clear that upcoming inflation numbers (due September 10 and 11) will shape the Fed's next steps.

He sees early signs that price hikes are slowing down, and noted rising energy costs haven't spread much elsewhere.

If inflation cools to the Fed's 2% target, he's open to pausing rate hikes, but warned the Fed could tighten things again if prices jump unexpectedly.

His remarks also nudged bond yields lower, pushed gold prices up, sent the dollar to its lowest since May, and kept oil near $96 a barrel.