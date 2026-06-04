Dow surges 912 points to record 51,599 amid Broadcom slump
Big day for the Dow: it jumped 912 points to a record 51,599, thanks mostly to UnitedHealth and bank stocks doing well.
But not everything was rosy: the S&P 500 barely moved up, and the Nasdaq actually slipped as Broadcom and other chipmakers lost ground.
Broadcom's shares dropped 14% after its $100 billion AI chip sales forecast didn't wow investors.
Blackstone limits withdrawals, jobless claims rise
Broadcom's tumble could wipe out $320 billion in market value if it keeps falling, with Dustin Thackeray, chief investment officer at Crewe Advisors, worried about pricey semiconductor stocks.
Meanwhile, Blackstone has started limiting withdrawals from its main credit fund because more people want their money back.
Oil prices are staying high due to U.S.-Iran tensions, which are pushing up inflation, and jobless claims are rising, setting the stage for Friday's labor report that will help guide the Fed's next moves on interest rates.