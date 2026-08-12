DPIIT and MSME ministry sign deal to promote GI products
Business
India's DPIIT and the MSME ministry just signed a deal to help promote geographical indication (GI) products on the global stage.
The agreement, inked on August 5 in New Delhi, brings together government support for local artisans, weavers, and small businesses making these unique regional goods.
Bharat GI to join ONDC GEMS
The plan is to make it easier for GI products to reach more people by bringing them onto digital platforms like ONDC and GeM under the dedicated "Bharat GI" banner.
There'll also be special pavilions at trade expos so these products get more attention from buyers worldwide.
By combining expertise from both ministries, they're hoping to boost skills, improve digital access, and open up bigger markets for India's iconic local crafts.