DPIIT leads 'Make in India 2.0' aiming at 100 products
India's government is rolling out "Make in India 2.0" with six working groups aiming to ramp up local manufacturing.
Their mission? Pinpoint as many as 100 products that can be made here instead of imported, helping the country become more self-reliant and ready for global challenges.
DPIIT is leading the charge.
Localization recommendations due in 3 weeks
The groups are zeroing in on sectors like pharma, biotech, electronics, medical devices, textiles, chemicals, energy, construction, and civilian defense items. They're eyeing things like machinery and plastics for possible localization.
Products will be chosen based on how much we rely on imports, whether making them here makes sense financially and demand-wise, and if they are symbolically important consumer goods.
Recommendations are expected within three weeks, so changes could come fast!