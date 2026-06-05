DPIIT leads 'Make in India 2.0' aiming at 100 products

Localization recommendations due in 3 weeks

The groups are zeroing in on sectors like pharma, biotech, electronics, medical devices, textiles, chemicals, energy, construction, and civilian defense items. They're eyeing things like machinery and plastics for possible localization.

Products will be chosen based on how much we rely on imports, whether making them here makes sense financially and demand-wise, and if they are symbolically important consumer goods.

Recommendations are expected within three weeks, so changes could come fast!