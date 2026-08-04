Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launches generic sugammadex in US for surgery
Business
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories just launched a generic version of sugammadex injection in the US a medicine that helps patients wake up safely after surgery by reversing muscle relaxants.
It is indicated for both adults and children aged 2 years and older undergoing surgery.
Offers more affordable alternative to Bridion
The new injection comes in 200-mg and 500-mg single-dose vials, offering a more affordable alternative to the popular brand Bridion, which made about $1.6 billion in US sales for the latest 12-month period ended May 2026.
With this launch on August 4, 2026, Dr. Reddy's is doubling down on its promise to make quality hospital medicines more accessible for everyone.