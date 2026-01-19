DRAM shortage isn't going anywhere—Micron says expect it to persist through 2026 and possibly into 2027 Business Jan 19, 2026

Micron just gave everyone a heads-up: the global shortage of DRAM chips (the memory that keeps your devices running fast) could persist through 2026 and possibly into 2027.

AI data centers are expected to consume a majority of memory chips in 2026 (reports cite up to ~70% of memory production), and the share of memory demand from data centers has risen substantially versus a few years ago, and Micron says their factories can only cover about two-thirds of what's needed right now.