DRAM shortage isn't going anywhere—Micron says expect it to persist through 2026 and possibly into 2027
Micron just gave everyone a heads-up: the global shortage of DRAM chips (the memory that keeps your devices running fast) could persist through 2026 and possibly into 2027.
AI data centers are expected to consume a majority of memory chips in 2026 (reports cite up to ~70% of memory production), and the share of memory demand from data centers has risen substantially versus a few years ago, and Micron says their factories can only cover about two-thirds of what's needed right now.
What does this mean for your gadgets?
Because of this chip crunch, expect fewer new PCs and smartphones hitting the shelves—PC shipments might drop by up to 9% in 2026, and smartphone makers like OPPO are already slashing their targets.
Prices for laptops and phones are staying high too, since manufacturers either have to pay more for memory or cut corners on features.
Is there any relief in sight?
Micron is building new factories in Idaho, New York, and Taiwan to boost supply—but real results won't show up until at least late 2027 or even later.
Until then, high prices and limited choices might stick around thanks to sky-high demand from AI tech.