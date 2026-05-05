Dream Sports launches DreamStreet AI brokerage for shares and ETFs
Dream Sports (the folks behind Dream11) just launched DreamStreet, an AI-driven brokerage platform designed to make investing less intimidating for newbies.
The idea is to cut through the usual confusion around stocks by offering simple access to shares and ETFs, with plans to add futures and options and IPOs soon.
DreamStreet features Veda AI SEBI advisers
Led by Rahul Mirchandani as CEO, the platform features Veda, an AI companion that gives insights and analysis, and stock recommendations from SEBI-registered advisers, so even first-timers can feel more confident.
This move also helps Dream Sports branch out beyond fantasy gaming, especially after new gaming rules hit their main business.
They're hoping their massive 250 million user base will help them compete with big names like Zerodha and Groww.