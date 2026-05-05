Dream Sports launches DreamStreet AI brokerage for shares and ETFs

DreamStreet features Veda AI SEBI advisers

Led by Rahul Mirchandani as CEO, the platform features Veda, an AI companion that gives insights and analysis, and stock recommendations from SEBI-registered advisers, so even first-timers can feel more confident.

This move also helps Dream Sports branch out beyond fantasy gaming, especially after new gaming rules hit their main business.

They're hoping their massive 250 million user base will help them compete with big names like Zerodha and Groww.