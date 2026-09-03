Drivers, riders stranded mid-trip after Uber abruptly exits Nigeria, Uganda
What's the story
Ride-hailing giant Uber triggered widespread chaos across Nigeria and Uganda after switching off operations with immediate effect on Wednesday, reportedly stranding drivers and passengers mid-journey. Social media erupted with complaints as users realized the platform had abruptly gone dark without warning. Critics took to X to voice their frustration, with one user labeling the sudden mid-trip service termination "insane." The disruption caught both active drivers and commuters completely off guard across major urban centres in both African markets.
Twitter Post
'Not expected of a $150B corporation'
Ok, THIS is wild, never expected anything like this:— Gergely Orosz (@GergelyOrosz) September 2, 2026
Uber exited Nigeria… no warning, just shut down the app, on the spot. When riders were mid-trip ?!!
This is what a startup that just went bankrupt would do, not a $150B corporation. Uber operated in Nigeria since 2014 (!!) https://t.co/ci6Y3TwtTg
Protocols
Departure from standard exit protocols
Uber announced it was ending all operations in Nigeria and Uganda starting September 2, bypassing standard wind-down protocols entirely.
Platform users and industry observers highlighted a sharp departure from Uber's historical playbook, pointing out that previous international market exits typically included weeks of advance notice.
Along with the exit from Nigeria and Uganda, Uber is also planning to cut 3,300 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce. The move comes as part of a restructuring plan under CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
Market challenges
Reasons behind Uber's exit from Nigeria
Uber's exit from Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with over 200 million people, could be due to rising competition. Estonia-based Bolt has emerged as a major competitor in the country.
Other ride-hailing services have also entered the market in recent years, eating into Uber's market share.
The Nigerian market has also become increasingly difficult for ride-hailing companies due to protests and industrial action by drivers over high operating costs and low fares.
Remaining markets
Uber's presence in Africa
With its exit from Nigeria and Uganda as well as previous withdrawals from Ivory Coast and Tanzania, Uber now only operates in Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.
The company has promised to support employees and drivers affected by this decision.
Its help center will remain open in Nigeria and Uganda until September 23 to address any outstanding issues.