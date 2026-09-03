Drivers, riders stranded mid-trip after Uber abruptly exits Nigeria, Uganda

Uber announced it was ending all operations in Nigeria and Uganda starting September 2, bypassing standard wind-down protocols entirely.

Platform users and industry observers highlighted a sharp departure from Uber's historical playbook, pointing out that previous international market exits typically included weeks of advance notice.

Along with the exit from Nigeria and Uganda, Uber is also planning to cut 3,300 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce. The move comes as part of a restructuring plan under CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.