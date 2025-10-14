Drone delivery startup Airbound takes off with $8.65 million seed round
Airbound, a Bengaluru-based startup building autonomous delivery drones, just raised $8.65 million in seed funding led by Lachy Groom (Physical Intelligence), with backing from Humba Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and Anduril.
This brings their total funding to over $10 million.
The drones are designed to be more efficient
Airbound is designing drones with a unique blended-wing-body shape that lets them take off vertically like rockets but fly efficiently like planes.
Thanks to this design, their drones can carry hefty loads for their size and use much less energy—so much so that Airbound says deliveries could be up to 20 times cheaper than usual.
Aiming for 1 million deliveries a day by mid-2027
Right now, Airbound is running a three-month pilot with Narayana Health in Bengaluru to deliver medical tests, blood samples, and other critical supplies by drone.
Founded by Naman Pushp, the company wants to expand into quick commerce and food delivery.
Their goal? Go from making one drone a day now to over 100 daily by early 2027—and hit one million deliveries every day by mid-2027.