DSP launches India's 1st FlexiCap Quality 30 ETF
DSP Mutual Fund just rolled out the DSP Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 ETF, India's first-ever flexi cap exchange-traded fund.
Open for investment from September 25 to October 6, 2025, this ETF lets you invest in a mix of large, mid, and small-cap stocks—all in one go.
It's designed for anyone looking for long-term growth through a low-cost, quality-focused approach without having to constantly tweak their portfolio.
The ETF's index has outperformed the Nifty 500 TRI
This ETF follows the Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 TRI index, which picks 30 top-quality stocks spread across all market sizes using factors like market cap and momentum.
Since October 2009, this index has delivered a solid annual return of about 17.6%, even outpacing the broader Nifty 500 TRI.
Plus, it's handled tough years—like the COVID-19 crash in 2020—with smaller losses than most.
DSP Mutual Fund is expanding its passive investment options
With this launch, DSP is beefing up its passive investment options alongside its other index and smart beta funds.
The new ETF stands out for investors who want broad market exposure with a focus on strong companies—minus the stress of active management or constant decision-making.