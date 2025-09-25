DSP launches India's 1st FlexiCap Quality 30 ETF Business Sep 25, 2025

DSP Mutual Fund just rolled out the DSP Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 ETF, India's first-ever flexi cap exchange-traded fund.

Open for investment from September 25 to October 6, 2025, this ETF lets you invest in a mix of large, mid, and small-cap stocks—all in one go.

It's designed for anyone looking for long-term growth through a low-cost, quality-focused approach without having to constantly tweak their portfolio.