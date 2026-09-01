DTDC Express launches Kaarigo platform, aims to onboard 1,000 artisans
DTDC Express just rolled out Kaarigo, a new platform designed to help India's artisans and small sellers reach more customers online.
It offers everything from digital storefronts, seller onboarding, product cataloging, and logistics.
The goal? Bring 1,000 artisans on board in the next year and make it easier for grassroots entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.
As Subhasish Chakraborty, Chairman & Managing Director, DTDC, put it, "India's economic strength is deeply rooted in its local enterprises, artisans and communities. But for these businesses to realize their full potential, they need access to markets beyond their immediate geography. Kaarigo is our effort to bridge that gap by bringing together technology, e-commerce and the reach of our logistics network."
DTDC joins Uttar Pradesh ODOP program
DTDC is teaming up with the Uttar Pradesh government's Directorate of Industries & Enterprise Promotion to give artisans digital tools and logistics support under the state's One District One Product (ODOP) program.
A key component of the collaboration will be a "Phygital Market Access" pilot in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi, mixing physical stores with digital commerce to showcase local products.
If all goes well, this model could expand across DTDC's massive network of over 16,500 touchpoints in India and even reach 220+ global destinations.