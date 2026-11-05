Dubai Duty Free accepts UPI from eligible Indian bank accounts
Business
Shopping at Dubai Duty Free just got easier for Indian travelers: you can now pay directly from an eligible Indian bank account using UPI.
Plus, there's a 10% discount on eligible purchases (up to AED 100) if you enable UPI International or UPI Global on your payment app.
Network International enables UPI payments
Network International is making these payments possible at both Dubai airports, so you don't have to worry about carrying cash or dealing with currency exchange.
Just remember to check the discount's terms before you shop.
This move is part of UPI's push to make payments smoother for Indians traveling abroad.