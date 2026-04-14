Akshaya Tritiya: Dubai shops see gold rush from Indian diaspora

The Dubai Gold Souk is witnessing a major rush this week, thanks to Dubai 's large Indian diaspora celebrating Akshaya Tritiya. The festival, considered one of the most auspicious days on the Hindu calendar for gold purchases, has led to a significant spike in demand. Market analysts have noted nearly a 40% increase in footfall at major jewelry hubs across Deira and Karama compared to previous weeks.

Retail strategies Leading retailers offer discounts to attract customers To make the most of this shopping surge, leading retailers like Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Joyalukkas, and Kalyan Jewellers have introduced "zero making charge" offers on select gold items. They are also offering hefty discounts on diamond jewelry. A spokesperson for the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) said, "Akshaya Tritiya is about inviting prosperity, and we want to make that accessible for every segment of the diaspora."

Price protection Pre-booking feature helps residents lock in gold rates The pre-booking feature introduced by retailers has become a hit with residents. It allows them to lock in gold rates ahead of time, protecting them from sudden spikes in global prices. This comes as gold prices are currently hovering near record highs. The move is seen as a way to shield customers from potential price hikes on the day of the festival.

Advertisement