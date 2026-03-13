Dubai's real estate market continues to boom despite Gulf tensions

Dubai 's real estate market continues to thrive despite the ongoing conflict in the region. Since February 28, over 4,800 transactions worth nearly AED 16 billion (approximately $4.3 billion) have been recorded. The data from the Dubai Land Department shows that most of these transactions were for apartments, with villas, plots, and commercial properties making up the rest.

Market activity Major developers report continued sales The transaction data shows that all major developers in the market, including government-backed Emaar Properties, Nakheel Properties, and Dubai Properties are reporting extensive sales. Private developers like Damac and Danube have also seen continued sales. Flagship projects such as Dubai Islands, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Investments Park continue to attract buyers despite regional tensions.

Investor interest Foreign investment remains strong Dubai's real estate market remains attractive to foreign investors, with nearly 90% of property buyers being non-UAE nationals. The emirate allows full ownership of properties in "freehold" zones and remote purchase and registration by non-residents. Despite the recent conflict, brokers report a dip in purchases but an overall continued interest in off-plan properties still in the planning or construction stage.

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