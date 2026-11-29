BSE, NSE impose ₹5.8L fine on Dulux
What's the story
JSW Dulux (formerly Akzo Nobel India Ltd), a major player in the paints and coatings industry, has been fined ₹5.8 lakh by leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE. The penalty is for alleged non-compliance with board composition rules under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)'s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations.
Fine breakdown
Fine divided equally between BSE and NSE
The total fine of ₹5.8 lakh has been divided equally between the BSE and NSE, with each exchange imposing a penalty of ₹2.9 lakh.
In a regulatory filing, JSW Dulux revealed that both exchanges issued notices on November 27 for failing to comply with board-composition rules under Regulation 17(1) of SEBI's LODR Regulations.
Compliance concerns
Allegations of non-compliance with board composition rules
The exchanges have alleged that JSW Dulux failed to meet the board composition requirement from August 4 to September 30, 2026.
This regulation pertains to the balance between executive and non-executive directors on a company's Board of Directors, as well as representation by independent and women directors.
The company has said it is reviewing these notices and will respond appropriately, including possibly filing waiver application as permitted by the exchanges.
Company statement
No significant impact on financials, operational activities
JSW Dulux has assured that this matter will not have a significant impact on its financial, operational or other activities. The company is part of the $23 billion JSW Group.
This assurance comes amid the ongoing scrutiny over its compliance with board composition rules under SEBI's LODR regulations.