Dynacons wins ₹750.82cr RBI private cloud contract in Bhubaneswar Odisha
Dynacons just landed a massive ₹750.82 crore deal with the Reserve Bank of India to build a private cloud for RBI's new data center in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
The setup will be energy-efficient and ready to handle advanced tech and future applications: think of it as RBI's own supercharged, eco-friendly server hub.
Five-year supply installation maintenance and integration
Over the next five years, Dynacons will supply and install all the tech essentials (servers, storage systems, SAN switches, racks, and software) and connect everything to RBI's existing data systems.
They will also handle maintenance, upgrades, security checks, and keep things running smoothly.
This move boosts Dynacons's reputation in big-league cloud projects (they did something similar for Punjab & Sind Bank in February), showing they are becoming a go-to name for major digital infrastructure in India.