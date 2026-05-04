Dynacons wins ₹750.82cr RBI private cloud contract in Bhubaneswar Odisha

Five-year supply installation maintenance and integration

Over the next five years, Dynacons will supply and install all the tech essentials (servers, storage systems, SAN switches, racks, and software) and connect everything to RBI's existing data systems.

They will also handle maintenance, upgrades, security checks, and keep things running smoothly.

This move boosts Dynacons's reputation in big-league cloud projects (they did something similar for Punjab & Sind Bank in February), showing they are becoming a go-to name for major digital infrastructure in India.